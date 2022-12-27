Hector M. Torres, 68, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Hector M. Torres, 68, of Watertown, NY, passed away on December 24, 2022 at the Jefferson...
Hector M. Torres, 68, of Watertown, NY, passed away on December 24, 2022 at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hector M. Torres, 68, of Watertown, NY, passed away on December 24, 2022 at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence.

He was born on December 2, 1954 in Puerto Rico, son of Manuel and Rafaela (Robles) Torres.  Hector grew up in Puerto Rico and moved to the United States in the early 1970′s.  He held various jobs until becoming disabled.

He was a member of the Tabernacle of Worship in Watertown and he loved to read the Bible.

Among his survivors are his three children, Manuel Torres, MD, David Torres, OH and Hector Torres, FL; 8 grandchildren; a sister and brother in law, Carmen Torres and Carlos Canales, Watertown, NY; a brother, Jorge DeLeon, Puerto Rico; many nieces and nephews, Sol Maria Canales, Amy Canales, Fernando Canales, Jeannie Cortez and Maria Cortez and many more.

A calling hour will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.    A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be held in the spring at the Brookside Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Nicholas St. Onge is cleaning up after his Huff Road home was damaged by a Christmas Day fire.
Everyone got out safe in a Christmas Day fire in the Cape
Late Tuesday morning in Gouverneur, plow crews made their way back temporarily to the Village...
Gouverneur community works together to dig out hydrants
Ashley R. Lessard-Neron, 39, of Savannah, GA, and formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away...
Ashley R. Lessard-Neron, 39, formerly of Watertown
Donald H. “Don” Shanahan, 85, of County Route 27, Russell, died peacefully in his sleep on...
Donald H. “Don” Shanahan, 85, of Russell

Obituaries

Watertown Golf Club
Paperwork has been filed to stop the city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Club
Patricia Ann Newman, 55, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit...
Patricia Ann Newman, 55, of Watertown
Donna M. Locke-Sova, 71, passed away December 25, 2022, at University of Vermont Medical Center...
Donna M. Locke-Sova, 71, of Norfolk
Surrounded by friends, family and supporters at the St. Lawrence County Court House, Sean...
Making it official: O’Brien formally announces bid for sheriff
Wake Up Weather
Still some snow, but no more alerts
Dogs at the Lewis County Humane Society were surprised by the chance to choose their own...
Shelter pups get choice of toys for Christmas