Hector M. Torres, 68, of Watertown, NY, passed away on December 24, 2022 at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hector M. Torres, 68, of Watertown, NY, passed away on December 24, 2022 at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence.

He was born on December 2, 1954 in Puerto Rico, son of Manuel and Rafaela (Robles) Torres. Hector grew up in Puerto Rico and moved to the United States in the early 1970′s. He held various jobs until becoming disabled.

He was a member of the Tabernacle of Worship in Watertown and he loved to read the Bible.

Among his survivors are his three children, Manuel Torres, MD, David Torres, OH and Hector Torres, FL; 8 grandchildren; a sister and brother in law, Carmen Torres and Carlos Canales, Watertown, NY; a brother, Jorge DeLeon, Puerto Rico; many nieces and nephews, Sol Maria Canales, Amy Canales, Fernando Canales, Jeannie Cortez and Maria Cortez and many more.

A calling hour will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be held in the spring at the Brookside Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.