A high snow total in Henderson, though winds make cleanup manageable

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Cleanup in Henderson Harbor after the blizzard of ‘22-

“It’s not like 77 but it’s- It’s right there. We’ve gotten a lot of snow and I’ve plowed. This is the third time in 4 days that I’ve plowed,” said Jim Brown.

And resident’s weren’t the only ones plowing. The highway department had their hands full with snowplows requiring maintenance.

Overall, Henderson Harbor received 46.3 inches of snow during the storm.

“It’s been years since we’ve got that. I mean, you don’t see an old-fashioned winter anymore,” said Stanley Hall, Henderson Highway Superintendent.

The Highway Superintendent extends a special thanks to those who worked around the clock to keep people safe and the roads drivable.

“My hat is off to all of them. They put in a lot of hours and it’s dangerous. It’s not nice out there when you can’t see,” said Hall.

The harbor was hit with a lot of snow, but luckily for residents, the wind blew a lot of it into the woods so the mess was relatively manageable.

“The wind has been blowing it and drifting it. Some places it’s not much snow. Some places it’s no snow. So it hasn’t been too bad,” said Chyme Lane.

Something that will be a mess? Snow melt when the weather warms up later this week.

“There will just be slush all over the place. Water all over the place. A lot of it drains off into the lake, but there will be a lot of standing water here,” said Jim Brown.

Despite that possible snow melt, the highway department says it shouldn’t be an issue. In fact, some residents told us they’re hoping this spring, the winter snow will end up bringing water levels up in Lake Ontario.

