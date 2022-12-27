Jack C. Thomas, 80, of Oswegatchie

Jack C. Thomas, age 80, of Oswegatchie, passed away on December 26, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Jack C. Thomas, age 80, of Oswegatchie, passed away on December 26, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

There will be a memorial gathering at the Thomas’ house on 223 Oswegatchie Trail Rd. in Oswegatchie, NY on Saturday, December 31, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in the spring at the Oswegatchie Cemetery on a date to be announced. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Jack was born on July 7, 1942 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Emlyn and Ruth (LaClair) Thomas. He graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School in 1960 and also took one semester of BOCES for book keeping. He married Margaret M. Baker on October 15, 1960 at the E. Pitcairn Wesleyan Church with Rev. Erwin Putney officiating. The couple has lived in Oswegatchie since their marriage.

Jack was the owner and operator of Jack Thomas Transport, driving truck for 20 years. He previously had worked for the Town of Fine, the Clifton-Fine Central School, Newton Falls Paper Mill and while he was in school, he worked at the Thomas’ General Store. He is a life member of the Owner Operator Truck Drivers Association and was a member of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and doing mechanic work. He and Margaret also had a hobby farm.

Surviving is his wife, Margaret M. Thomas of Oswegatchie; a son, Jack Thomas Jr. and his wife, Margaret Thomas of Gouverneur; a son-in-law, Phillip Richards of Potsdam; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Thomas of Harrisville and Sue Thomas of Murphy, NC; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jack is predeceased by a son, Timothy Thomas, a daughter, Ellen Richards. He is also predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Richard Thomas and two sisters, Emily Thomas and Ruth Tyler, his father, Emlyn Thomas and his mother, Ruth Tyler.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.