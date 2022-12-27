Jefferson County hit hard by blizzard, St. Lawrence, Lewis counties follow - We’ve got the totals!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to the National Weather Service, snowfall in Deferiet during this winter storm is on par with the accumulation in Buffalo.

Deferiet saw 50.8 inches of snowfall, while the Buffalo Airport records 51.5 inches of snow.

Watertown and Sackets Harbor also saw snowfall on par with the Buffalo area, recording 46.4 and 46.3 inches respectively.

Those totals exceed most of the Buffalo area as their second highest recorded snowfall was in Lake View, with 44.3 inches. Even Orchard Park, home to the Buffalo Bills, saw nearly 10 inches less than Watertown, recording 37 inches.

Across the North Country, Jefferson County was hit the hardest, with portions of southern St. Lawrence County impacted as well. Gouverneur saw 37 inches.

As we got further from the center of the storm, those numbers have decreased heavily. Lewis County saw anywhere between an inch and 1 foot and much of St. Lawrence County saw a range of 10-16 inches.

