Jefferson County hit hard by blizzard, St. Lawrence, Lewis counties follow - We’ve got the totals!

Generic snow
Generic snow(PxHere)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to the National Weather Service, snowfall in Deferiet during this winter storm is on par with the accumulation in Buffalo.

Deferiet saw 50.8 inches of snowfall, while the Buffalo Airport records 51.5 inches of snow.

Watertown and Sackets Harbor also saw snowfall on par with the Buffalo area, recording 46.4 and 46.3 inches respectively.

Those totals exceed most of the Buffalo area as their second highest recorded snowfall was in Lake View, with 44.3 inches. Even Orchard Park, home to the Buffalo Bills, saw nearly 10 inches less than Watertown, recording 37 inches.

Across the North Country, Jefferson County was hit the hardest, with portions of southern St. Lawrence County impacted as well. Gouverneur saw 37 inches.

As we got further from the center of the storm, those numbers have decreased heavily. Lewis County saw anywhere between an inch and 1 foot and much of St. Lawrence County saw a range of 10-16 inches.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recapping the blizzard of '22
Recapping the blizzard of ‘22: It’s a lot of snow
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says they had to break out the snow sled to make...
Many rescued by sled as storm conditions made travel challenging
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Travel Advisory
Travel bans replaced by travel advisories
Wake Up Weather
Weather alerts still in effect across the north country

Latest News

If you were a driver who became stranded on the side of the road in Jefferson County and now...
My car was stranded during the storm, where is it now?
State Route 3 in the very southern end of Jefferson County is closed.
State Route 3 is closed in Ellisburg due to ice
Nicholas St. Onge is cleaning up after his Huff Road home was damaged by a Christmas Day fire.
Everyone got out safe in a Christmas Day fire in the Cape
Late Tuesday morning in Gouverneur, plow crews made their way back temporarily to the Village...
Gouverneur community works together to dig out hydrants