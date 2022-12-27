Juan D. Heredia, 51, of Watertown

Juan D. Heredia, 51, of Kieff Drive, died in the early hours of Monday, December 26, 2022 at home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Juan D. Heredia, 51, of Kieff Drive, died in the early hours of Monday, December 26, 2022 at home.

Juan was born on May 22, 1971 in the Dominican Republic to parents Juan Vasques and Milagros Heredia. He served in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Drum for a time. He was later employed as a freelance computer technician.

He had a passion for cars and his favorite fictional characters were Deadpool and Keyser Söze.

Survivors include his wife, Annis Mount; five children, Juan Heredia Jr. of Watertown and Westley, Herbert, Amelia and Crystal Heredia, all of Ohio; three siblings, Franklin Heredia of Long Island; Diana Duran of Seattle, WA; and Dayasmine “Dee” Davis of Ohio; and a former spouse, Beverly Heredia of Ohio.

His mother, Milagros predeceased him.

No public services will be held.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.