Making it official: O’Brien formally announces bid for sheriff

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s undersheriff made his bid for the top job official Monday.

Surrounded by friends, family and supporters at the St. Lawrence County Court House, Sean O’Brien formally announced he is running for sheriff.

He hopes to replace Brooks Bigwarfe, who is retiring as sheriff at the end of 2023.

O’Brien informally announced his candidacy last week.

O’Brien started his career in the sheriff’s office as a deputy in 2004. He also served as a detective and a member of the drug task force.

He became undersheriff in January of 2020.

Before joining the sheriff’s office, he worked part-time for the village of Antwerp and with the Norfolk Town Police.

O’Brien was flanked Monday by Bigwarfe, retired Sheriff Kevin Wells, state Sen. Patty Ritchie, Senator-elect Mark Walczyk, Assemblyman-elect Scott Gray, Conservative Party Chair Hank Ford, many local elected officials, and over 100 family, friends, relatives and fellow law enforcement officers.

