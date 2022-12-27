Making it official: O’Brien formally announces bid for sheriff

Surrounded by friends, family and supporters at the St. Lawrence County Court House, Sean...
Surrounded by friends, family and supporters at the St. Lawrence County Court House, Sean O’Brien formally announced he is running for sheriff.(Sean O'Brien campaign)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s undersheriff made his bid for the top job official Monday.

Surrounded by friends, family and supporters at the St. Lawrence County Court House, Sean O’Brien formally announced he is running for sheriff.

He hopes to replace Brooks Bigwarfe, who is retiring as sheriff at the end of 2023.

O’Brien informally announced his candidacy last week.

O’Brien started his career in the sheriff’s office as a deputy in 2004. He also served as a detective and a member of the drug task force.

He became undersheriff in January of 2020.

Before joining the sheriff’s office, he worked part-time for the village of Antwerp and with the Norfolk Town Police.

O’Brien was flanked Monday by Bigwarfe, retired Sheriff Kevin Wells, state Sen. Patty Ritchie, Senator-elect Mark Walczyk, Assemblyman-elect Scott Gray, Conservative Party Chair Hank Ford, many local elected officials, and over 100 family, friends, relatives and fellow law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recapping the blizzard of '22
Recapping the blizzard of ‘22: It’s a lot of snow
Travel Advisory
Travel bans replaced by travel advisories
Wake Up Weather
Weather alerts still in effect across the north country
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says they had to break out the snow sled to make...
Many rescued by sled as storm conditions made travel challenging
Hammond Fire Chief Lenny Bickelhaupt points out where dozens of stranded motorists found refuge...
Helping stranded motorists: Hammond community steps up

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Snow tapering off today
Dogs at the Lewis County Humane Society were surprised by the chance to choose their own...
Shelter pups get choice of toys for Christmas
7-day forecast
Tuesday AM weather
A humane society Christmas