Patricia Ann Newman, 55, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia Ann Newman, 55, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident.

She was born on June 28, 1967 in Cooperstown, NY, daughter of Carl and Mary (Eagan) Newman. Patricia attended Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg, FL. She married Phil Cox in January of 1989 in San Diego, CA, and the couple later divorced in 2004. She moved to New York in 1998 where she was a homemaker. She loved the outdoors, fishing, crossword puzzles, coloring, dolphins and Elmo and most of all spending time with her kids and grandchildren.

Among her survivors are her three sons and two daughters-in-law, Gregory Newman, Philadelphia, NY, Robert (Brittany) Newman, Carthage, NY and Michael (Sarah) Burke, Dexter, NY; five grandchildren, Logan, Madison, Landen, Lillian and Paxton; five siblings, Carol Barhydt Devereese, VA, Robert “Bob” (Margie) Saunders, OR, Shirley Mitchell, WA, Millie Elmandorf, VA and Carl Newman Jr., OH; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents are two sisters, Connie Dallas and Sharon Newman.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was her wish to be cremated and the family will hold a celebration of life and burial in the spring. .

