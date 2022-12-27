Shelter pups get choice of toys for Christmas

Dogs at the Lewis County Humane Society were surprised by the chance to choose their own Christmas gifts.(Lewis County Humane Society)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There was one group that didn’t care about snow falling on Christmas.

Dogs at the Lewis County Humane Society were surprised by the opportunity to choose their own Christmas gifts.

The shelter posted video of the event. They say it was made possible from community donations.

And don’t worry, the kitties there got toys and treats, too.

Plus, the shelter says a generous donor pledged to match donations to the humane society up to $10,000 through the end of the year.

So, there’s still time to donate and certainly still time to adopt a new friend.

