Snow tapering off today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Weather alerts will wind down today.

A winter weather advisory for most of St. Lawrence County is set to wrap up at 10 a.m.

A winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties will end at 1 p.m.

Lake effect snow was still falling early, concentrating mainly over Watertown. The band of snow will shift south during the day before shifting back north and becoming unorganized.

Places could see another 4 to 8 inches.

Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 20s. It will be breezy, though, so it will feel much colder.

Generalized snow could linger into Wednesday morning. There’s a 60% chance. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

Friday will be cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

The next holiday weekend will be almost the opposite of Christmas.

It will be rainy New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Highs will be in the upper 40s Saturday and the mid-40s on Sunday.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.