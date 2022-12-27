State Route 3 is closed in Ellisburg due to ice

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - State Route 3 in the very southern end of Jefferson County is closed.

The reason? Ice!

There’s a jam in the Sandy Creek, and it has caused icy roads and slick conditions. It happens often here, so it’s not a surprise for people who live around the Ellisburg area.

But until it is cleaned up, State Route 3 is closed between Hessel Road and North Landing Road in the Town of Ellisburg.

