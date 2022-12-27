Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off." (SOURCE: Natalie McClain)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ever had a dance battle with your teacher?

A group of students at one school challenged their teacher to a dance-off between exams on Dec. 23. The results sent them all screaming.

The student went straight into “attack mode” first.

But the students’ teacher Yolanda Turner brought her A game.

Assistant principal Natalie McClain filmed the moment with her eighth graders.

The video quickly went viral.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recapping the blizzard of '22
Recapping the blizzard of ‘22: It’s a lot of snow
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says they had to break out the snow sled to make...
Many rescued by sled as storm conditions made travel challenging
Travel Advisory
Travel bans replaced by travel advisories
Wake Up Weather
Weather alerts still in effect across the north country
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

Nicholas St. Onge is cleaning up after his Huff Road home was damaged by a Christmas Day fire.
Everyone got out safe in a Christmas Day fire in the Cape
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National...
Bill forcing feds to fix prison cameras is signed into law by Biden
Southwest Airlines continues canceling thousands of flights as the New Year approaches. (CNN,...
Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation
Southwest Airlines continues canceling thousands of flights as the New Year approaches. (CNN,...
Southwest Airlines cancellations: Delays could continue into 2023
Late Tuesday morning in Gouverneur, plow crews made their way back temporarily to the Village...
Gouverneur community works together to dig out hydrants