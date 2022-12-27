Tomorrow’s Health: Baby movements, female empathy & group meditation

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Decreasing stress with meditation and why baby movements are important.

Baby movements

Researchers at the University of Tokyo say there is a reason why babies can hardly keep still.

They found all those kicks, wiggles, and seemingly spontaneous movements form patterns of muscle interaction that aid in their ability to perform sequential movements and have coordination as infants.

Female empathy

A new study finds females are generally better than males at putting themselves in someone else’s shoes.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge studied scores from a test that measures cognitive empathy for more than 300,000 participants in 57 countries.

They found females scored significantly higher than males, across all countries, languages, and ages.

Group meditation

Group meditation may decrease collective stress and subsequently lower crimes and deaths, according to researchers in Iowa.

A study from Maharishi International University, where staff and students practice transcendental meditation, looked at the impact of group meditation on stress-related tragedies in the U.S, overlapping the work of meditators with FBI and CDC statistics.

