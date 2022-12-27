Unbelievable snowfall for Fort Drum residents

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - “We’re breaking all of our shovels. Yeah, all my shovels are broken except one!,” said CPT Matthew Stone and Dakota Stone.

But Captain Matthew Stone and his wife Dakota are in good spirits, as they break down a wall of snow in front of their home.

“I mean, throughout the week it’s been countless hours, and then our efforts would be deleted overnight, so we’d have to continuously shovel. We’re probably thinking about getting a snow blower,” said CPT Matthew Stone.

From the south, this weather looks like nothing they’ve seen before.

“Uh, Armageddon,” said Dakota.

Others are much more used to the snow. A fleet of plows and those who man them.

“Probably 150 of us, 180 of us, working around the clock during this,” said Sean Johnson, the Fort Drum Municipal Services Branch Chief.

But just because they’re used to it, doesn’t mean it’s been easy.

“It’s been a very long, tiresome event for everybody. A lot of stress trying to deal with the extreme snowfall we got,” said Johnson.

Head over to the commissary, and you’ll find people stocking back up on the necessities.

“Yeah, eggs. Milk,” said Darryl Sapoff.

For some, it was a challenge finding places that were even open.

“I called around a lot of different places today to see who all was open, and found out the commissary was open. I knew I was coming to town, so we stopped in,” said Sapoff.

Corporal Caleb Shaw used his shopping trip as a break from shoveling.

“I shoveled yesterday, woke up this morning and was going to hit the other half. And when I came back this morning, it was full again,” said CPL Caleb Shaw.

From Texas, the conditions are hard to put into words.

“This right here, is unbelievable,” said Shaw.

Unbelievable for some, yes. But unhappy? Not at the Stone’s!

“We’re pretty comfortable. Nothing to complain about. I love this place already, so,” said CPT Matthew Stone.

