Watertown DPW says it’s going to take a while to clean up after the blizzard

Snow cleanup in Watertown has begun and it may take days, if not weeks, to get done.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow cleanup in Watertown has begun and it may take days, if not weeks, to get done.

City crews are out with industrial snow blowers removing snow banks into dump trucks which then dump the snow into the Black River.

During the process, 5-6 dump trucks are on a rotation with one blower with a shift that could last as long as 16 hours.

The DPW Superintendent says they are continuing to prioritize clearing many of the main roadways, then they will move into the side streets.

“We are heading into some warmer weather now and the consistency in the roads, we call it meal. It is kind of like pancake batter more or less, so that is pretty nasty stuff for cars to get through, so again we will be continuing with the plowing operation and then moving along with the snow removal as well,” said Pat Keenan, Watertown DPW Superintendent.

When asked how many dump trucks the city is filling in one day, Keenan says there is no way to estimate that due to the volume of truck movement they are seeing.

