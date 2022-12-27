William “Bill” Joseph Stevenson, 70, of Pyrites

PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - William “Bill” Joseph Stevenson, 70, of Pyrites died peacefully, in his home on Thursday, December 22, 2022 where he was under the care of family and Hospice.

Bill was born March 15, 1952 in Potsdam, a son of the late Grant and Frances (Scarfone) Stevenson. He graduated from Canton Central School in 1970 and later working for the school. He worked with his father who owned Rivers Septic, and later owning and operating the business with his son. A marriage to Deanna Sheridan ended in divorce. On July 7, 2007, Bill married Emily Green.

Bill had a hobby farm, raising beef and goats. He truly enjoyed making goat cheese. He coached bantam hockey for Canton Minor Hockey. Bill loved to hunt and also cooking and watching football.

He is survived by his wife, Emily Green Stevenson, a son, Christopher (Heather) Stevenson, a step-son, Michael (Heather) Leonard, grandchildren Hannah and Haley Stevenson, step-grandchildren Hadley Briggs and Oscar Leonard. Also surviving are a sister Sheila Stevenson, brother David (Val) Stevenson, sister-in-law’s, Janet (Stan) Robert, Connie Green, Elizabeth (Rick) Cerminara, brother-in-law’s Vern Green, Spencer (Barb) Green, and nieces Kendyll Stevenson, Tasha and Tatiana and by many people whom loved him very much.

In addition to his parents, Grant and Frances, he was predeceased by a brother, James (Mikey) Stevenson and by a brother-in-law, Marty Green.

A memorial service will be held when the grass is green, the birds are singing and the flowers are blooming. Contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, 6805 US Highway 11; Potsdam, New York 13676 or to a charity of one’s choice. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for William “Bill” Joseph Stevenson are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

