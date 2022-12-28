Barbara A. Woodside,70, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Woodside,70, Creekwood Apartments, pass away December 26, 2022, under the care of Jefferson County Hospice at the home of her daughter, Buffy Hart. Barbara was born April 3, 1952, in Watertown, daughter of Clarence and Mary (Davis) Hatch, Sr. She attended local schools. Barbara was a housekeeper for Best Western in Watertown and Candlewood Suites in Evans Mills.

Barbara loved everything Elvis Presly, Jeopardy was her favorite TV show, she loved playing casino games online and enjoyed playing Poker with her siblings.

Surviving besides her daughter, Buffy Hart are; three grandchildren, Austin Hart, Cora Hart and Karissa Hart, seven brothers, James (Roseann) Hatch Sr, Dexter, Jim Bob (Patty) Hatch, Watertown, Phillip, Hatch, Watertown, Robert (Elizabeth) Hatch, FL, William (Kathy Kane) Hatch, Watertown, Michael (Ann Tifft) Hatch, Sr. Ellisburg, Clarence Hatch, Jr., Watertown, four sisters, Tina (Kirk) Sykes, Pillar Point, Candy Byington, Watertown, Brenda Glass, Ellisburg, Bonnie Longmore, Alexandria Bay,several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Monday, January 2, 2023 from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

