Blizzard kept Fort Drum’s first responders busy

Fort Drum fire truck
Fort Drum fire truck(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Over the weekend, first responders on Fort Drum were working overtime during the blizzard.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Marks says that the fire department responded to 29 calls - more than they typically respond to, especially for a holiday.

Police Chief Todd Julian also says the police department was working more hours than usual.

“I haven’t done all the math yet on the hours and overtime, but we have some people that definitely put in 30 hours plus before we had to take them out of the game and replace them,” said Julian.

“Even though the snow has stopped now, our guys are still trying to clean up here and then get out and about to make sure the pathways to get to those other buildings are clear,” said Marks.

Even with the blizzard passed, first responders are still dealing with the aftermath of the storm and urge Fort Drum residents to keep their fire hydrants clear of snow.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic snow
Jefferson County hit hard by blizzard, St. Lawrence, Lewis counties follow - We’ve got the totals!
If you were a driver who became stranded on the side of the road in Jefferson County and now...
My car was stranded during the storm, where is it now?
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Watertown Golf Club
Paperwork has been filed to stop the city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Club
From the south, this weather looks like nothing many soldiers and their families have seen...
Unbelievable snowfall for Fort Drum residents

Latest News

Building with LEGOs
Watertown students build LEGOs and skills
Timeless Frames
Timeless Frames seeks $400K loan
Ice encases homes along Lake Ontario
Storm leaves waterfront homes encased in ice
City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg’s 2023 budget: ‘zero room for error’