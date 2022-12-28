Blizzard kept Fort Drum’s first responders busy

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Over the weekend, first responders on Fort Drum were working overtime during the blizzard.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Marks says that the fire department responded to 29 calls - more than they typically respond to, especially for a holiday.

Police Chief Todd Julian also says the police department was working more hours than usual.

“I haven’t done all the math yet on the hours and overtime, but we have some people that definitely put in 30 hours plus before we had to take them out of the game and replace them,” said Julian.

“Even though the snow has stopped now, our guys are still trying to clean up here and then get out and about to make sure the pathways to get to those other buildings are clear,” said Marks.

Even with the blizzard passed, first responders are still dealing with the aftermath of the storm and urge Fort Drum residents to keep their fire hydrants clear of snow.

