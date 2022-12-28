A break from snow for Jefferson & Lewis counties

Wednesday AM weather
By Emily Griffin
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s calmer today than it’s been during the last several days of blizzard conditions and lake effect snow.

Snow is expected in St. Lawrence County for the morning and early afternoon, but it will be light and won’t amount to much.

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the north country. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

Skies clear overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

It will be foggy Friday with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be close to 50.

Rain is expected for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Highs will be around the mid-40s Saturday and Sunday.

It will be partly sunny and in the low 40s on Monday.

Tuesday will be breezy with rain and highs in the low 50s.

