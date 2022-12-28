Diane Frances Perretta, 54, of Ogdensburg

Diane Frances Perretta, age 54, of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her home. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Diane Frances Perretta, age 54, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Visitation will be held from 8:00AM until 9:30AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg. Diane passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her home. Diane is survived by her daughters, Kirsten Skelly and her wife, Nicole Skelly of Tupper Lake, NY, and Kara Willard and her fiancé, Chad TenEyck, of Ogdensburg, NY, Markie White and her husband, Seadon, of Ogdensburg, NY, Tanyon Perretta of Ogdensburg, NY; her step children, Jessica Perretta of Watertown, NY, Katelyn Perretta of Elmira, NY; and Kelley Davalos of Washington D.C.; grandchildren, Wyatt, Athena, Payton, Rylee, Bryer and Astoria; her siblings, Barbara Baker of Ogdensburg, NY, David Skelly of Ogdensburg, NY, Daniel Skelly of Ogdensburg, NY, Becky Wassus and her husband, Mike, of Nicholville, NY, Mary Rose of Ogdensburg, NY, Kathy Eibert and her companion, Bruce Madison of Queensbury, NY, Donald J. Skelly and his wife, Nancy, of Florida, Janet Skelly of Ogdensburg, NY, Jeanne Skelly and he companion, Mike Lewis of Ogdensburg, NY; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Diane is predeceased by her son, Zachary Perretta, in infancy. Diane was born on November 11, 1968, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Charles Joseph and Marie (LaComb) Skelly. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. Diane was primarily a homemaker most of her life, she also worked for a time as a lunch monitor at John F. Kennedy School in Ogdensburg and for MILC as a home healthcare aide at the beginning of the year. Diane enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, going for walks, playing Bingo, cooking, watching horror films, taking care of her plants and gardening.

