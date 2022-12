MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Eliagene E. LaPointe, 85, a longtime resident of County Route 46, unexpectedly passed away early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at the Pacifica Senior Living Rancho Penasquitos in California.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.