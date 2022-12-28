Former bartender accused of stealing from employer

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A former bartender at AMVETS Post 4 in Massena is accused of stealing more than $4,000 from the veterans’ service club.

Village police arrested 50-year-old Nanette Convertini on Tuesday. She’s charged with third-degree grand larceny.

According to AMVETS Post Commander Fred Cockayne, Convertini had been a bartender at the AMVETS post for 22 years. He said she was fired over the summer for repeatedly failing to show up for work.

Cockayne said that when post officials cleaned out her locker, they found boxes of pull-tab tickets that are used to raise money for AMVETS.

After further investigation, Cockayne said the post discovered that Convertini failed to turn in the proceeds from those tickets.

AMVETS filed a complaint with village police in July.

It was just days after police arrested the post’s finance officer on a felony count of third-degree grand larceny.

Mark Phillips of Norfolk was accused of stealing nearly $45,000 from the group to buy gas and groceries.

He was sentenced to five years probation on December 12 in St. Lawrence County Court. Phillips was ordered to pay back $33,636.94 of the stolen money.

“We were not happy,” said Cockayne. “He got a slap on the wrist. I wanted to see him sitting behind bars.”

Meanwhile, Convertini was arraigned on her grand larceny charge and a separate drug possession count in Massena Town Court. She was released on her own recognizance.

Cockayne says the post is solvent and has taken steps to protect itself from future thefts.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.