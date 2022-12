MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - George R. Trippany, 73, a longtime resident of Laurel Ave, passed away Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at Elderwood of Uihlein in Lake Placid.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however there will be no services at this time.

A complete obituary will appear at a later date.

