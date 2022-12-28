Highlights & scores: High school holiday hoops

(WWNY) - ‘Tis the season for holiday basketball tournaments. St. Lawrence County was the hot bed for tournament action Tuesday night.

Canton hosted Parishville-Hopkinton in a boys’ basketball semifinal in the Berkman Classic.

The Bears’ James Bailey pulls the ball around two defenders and drops in the layup. The Bears are up by 6.

Ethan Francey with the 3-point attempt. Bailey connects on the rebound.

The Panthers’ Jon Snell with the steal and run to the hoop for 2.

Trent Briggs with the dribble and pullup, bringing the Panthers within 10.

From the floor, Jake Johnson to Eric Foster and Jordan Snell for the bucket.

Canton with snap-passes to Elias Snyder who nets 2 of his game-best 14 points.

Canton downs Parishville-Hopkinton 67-34.

It was Gouverneur vs. Madrid-Waddington in the other semifinal.

Cale Stowell to Raine Rumble on the back-door look for 2 of his 19 points. The Wildcats are up by 5.

Stowell of the steal, long distance to Ethan Fitzgerald for the layup.

Rumble connects with Fitzgerald again. He gets the putback and finished with 13.

Rumble to Jared Donaldson who nets 2 of his 10 points.

Kade Kingston with the free throw. He scored 8.

Stowell hard to the tin, fades, gets the bucket and the foul.

Gouverneur downs Madrid-Waddington 70-38.

In girls’ basketball, it was Colton-Pierrepont vs. Lisbon in the consolation game of the Cindy Brady Tournament at Heuvelton.

Allison Bell zigzags to the glass for 2. Heuvelton is up 10.

The Colts’ Morgan Cole with the long-distance jumper for 2.

Rachel LaRock gets the low-post feed and scores 2.

Cole with a 3-point attempt. Kaitlyn Houston with the putback.

Bell from the Land of 3s.

Bell again with the hot hand from beyond the arc.

Lisbon goes on to beat Colton-Pierrepont 60-31.

It was Heuvelton vs. Hermon-DeKalb in the Cindy Brady Tournament championship game.

Heuvelton’s Kathryn Cunningham attacks the basket and scores off the layup. The Bulldogs lead by 2.

Hermon-DeKalb’s Hannah Coller with the 3-pointer giving Hermon-DeKalb a 1-point advantage.

Heuvelton’a Rylin McAllster — the tournament MVP — feeds Kathryn Cunningham, who penetrates for the lay-in.

Cunningham feeds Ashley Weston, who splashes the 2-pointer.

Final score in a thriller: Heuvelton 49, Hermon-DeKalb 47.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Carthage 77, Oswego 63

Copenhagen 49, Edwards-Knox 28

Gouverneur 70, Madrid-Waddington 38

Canton 67, Parishville-Hopkinton 34

Girls’ high school basketball

Heuvelton 49, Hermon-DeKalb 47

Lisbon 60, Colton-Pierrepont 31

Boys’ high school hockey

Thousand Islands 11, St. Lawrence Central 4

OFA 10, Plattsburgh 1

La Salle 10, Tupper Lake 3

Norwood-Norfolk 3, Saranac Central 3

Girls’ high school hockey

Canton 2, Beekmantown 1

Potsdam 10, Saranac-Lake Placid 0

Malone 12, Massena 1

