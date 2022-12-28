Judge halts city’s purchase of Watertown Golf Club

Watertown Golf Club
Watertown Golf Club(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A judge has halted the city of Watertown’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Club.

On Wednesday, Supreme Court Judge James McClusky ordered the city to show cause before he rules on a preliminary injunction sought by a city resident.

MaryEllen Blevins filed a complaint asking the court to stop the $3.4 million purchase.

Council members Lisa Ruggiero, Pat Hickey and Cliff Olney voted earlier this month for the city to enter into a binding purchase agreement.

McClusky ordered the city, the three council members, and the council itself to demonstrate why he should not grant an injunction to halt the purchase. A hearing is set for January 11. They have until January 5 to file any answering documents.

McClusky’s order prevents the city from completing the purchase at least until he rules on the preliminary injunction. The city had hoped to close on the deal by the end of the year.

Under the deal, the city would buy the Watertown Golf Club’s land and assets for $3.4 million from Mike Lundy. It also would stop litigation against the city regarding the course.

It would allow Lundy to make a deal with PJ Simao, owner of Ives Hill Country Club, and limit that course to nine holes, making the Watertown Golf Course the only 18-hole course in the city.

Lundy would use some of the money to compensate Simao, but that amount isn’t being made public.

Blevins’ complain criticizes the deal, which she says forces the city to pay a price “far exceeding any appraisal of the property, and doggedly refusing to obtain an updated appraisal to determine a proper counteroffer.”

If the deal doesn’t go through, Lundy said he will keep the Watertown Golf Club closed in 2023 and move forward with looking at options which include building homes on the land he owns. He now owns the land for nine of the holes and leases the rest from the city.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic snow
Jefferson County hit hard by blizzard, St. Lawrence, Lewis counties follow - We’ve got the totals!
If you were a driver who became stranded on the side of the road in Jefferson County and now...
My car was stranded during the storm, where is it now?
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Watertown Golf Club
Paperwork has been filed to stop the city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Club
From the south, this weather looks like nothing many soldiers and their families have seen...
Unbelievable snowfall for Fort Drum residents

Latest News

Scam alert
Police issue warning about Medicare phone scams
General Brown wrestling coach Michael Hartle played the role of baby Jesus in a nativity scene...
Wrestling coach played key role in nativity scene
Samaritan Medical Center emergency room
Morning Checkup: What to Know About the Emergency Department
Wake Up Weather
A break from snow for Jefferson & Lewis counties