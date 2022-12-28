Larry A. Gillespie 78, of Copenhagen

Larry A. Gillespie 78, of Wood battle Road, died peacefully on December 26, 2022, at his home. (Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Larry A. Gillespie 78, of Wood battle Road, died peacefully on December 26, 2022, at his home. Born on May 8, 1944, in Phoenix, NY; to the late Hubert & Ada (Clark) Gillespie. A 1962 graduate and athlete of Baldwinsville High School. He went on to take the wrestling championship for the county, pinning his opponent in 11 seconds. Served Proudly in the US Army from 1967-1968 in Danang, Vietnam with honors of merit.

He was a Heavy Equipment operator for 33 years with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 545. A 50-year member of the Lowville, NY Elks Lodge #1605. He was part owner along with his brother Don in establishing “The Montague Inn” from 1972 until the late ‘70s, also serving as Town of Justice of Montague, NY for several terms. Larry enjoyed entertaining family and friends, had a love for animals, and always taking in stray dogs, making them his beloved pets.

He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Copenhagen NY; where there will be a Funeral Mass held in the spring on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be held after the Mass in Saint Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

Larry is survived by his three sisters, Linda (Bob) Meyer, Cynthia (Tom) Yerdon, and Susan (Bob) Bertollini, and several nieces, nephews, and God children.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Donald & Stephen Gillespie, and his old dog Timmy.

Donations in his memory can be made to St. Mary’s Church, 9790 State Route 12, Copenhagen, NY 13626. Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy please sign the guest book please go to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

