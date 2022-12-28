Lisa Beth Trembley, 41, of Carthage

Lisa Beth Trembley, 41, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Carthage Area Hospital and just 8 days following a surgical procedure performed at Crouse Hospital, in Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Lisa Beth Trembley, 41, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Carthage Area Hospital and just 8 days following a surgical procedure performed at Crouse Hospital, in Syracuse.

Born on November 14, 1981, in Carthage, New York, to Daniel F. Trembley, of Carthage, and Peggy Mitchell, of Norfolk, New York. Lisa graduated from Carthage Central School in 1999, with academic honors, where she was a Cheerleader, and played Clarinet, including solo performances in Band and Orchestra. Following graduation, Lisa served in the United States Air Force as a Medic, serving in England and Korea for most of her enlistment. After 7 years of active duty, Lisa received an Honorable Discharge, as an E5 - Staff Sargent. Following military service, Lisa earned a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Upon discharge from the Airforce, Lisa became a staunch supporter of our country’s military veterans, dedicating much of her work career to veterans, disabled, and/or disadvantaged citizens. She was currently employed at the Jefferson County Department for the Aging & New York Connects. Previous employers include the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions, US Department of Veterans Affairs, Virginia College, and Pro-Care Medical Center. Most of all, though, Lisa enjoyed teaching as an Adjunct Professor for the Medical Assistant Program at Jefferson Community College, and, as a volunteer, currently serving as Secretary on the Board of Trustee for the Carthage Free Library.

In addition to her parents, Lisa is survived by her sister, Connie, brother-in-law Will Rendace and their children Hayden and Brandon, Milford, Connecticut; and brothers, Joshua (Jessica) Knowlton and their daughter Olivia of Florida, and Nicholas (Arina) Knowlton and their son Eli, of Maryland, and Lisa’s God Parents, Donald and Roberta Desrosiers of Concord, North Carolina. Also, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is also survived by her forever best friend, Megan Guzman, and her family, in Carthage, New York.

Lisa shared a special and cherished relationship with cousins Ella, Nora, and Anna Hensley.

She was predeceased by Her Grandparents Norman and Bessie (Lisa’s beloved Grammie) Trembley, and Joseph and Donna Staie.

Calling hours will be held on January 2, 2023, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM, with Funeral Service, immediately following, at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 500 State St. in Carthage. Burial will be held in the spring at St. James Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences in her memory can be made at: www.lundyfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Carthage Free Library, 412 Budd Street, Carthage, New York 13619.

