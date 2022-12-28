Man accused of living inside school for 2 days, then breaking into department store

Jefferson County Sheriff
Jefferson County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Authorities are calling it a “Blizzard Burglary Blitz Bust.”

Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy responded to an alarm at Runnings in Watertown’s Pioneer Plaza.

The deputy found a pickup truck with a plow parked near a damaged overhead door. Inside, he found the driver, who was later identified as Sean Briggs of Watertown.

The 35-year-old is alleged to have attempted to steal around $8,500 worth of firearms and hunting, trapping, camping, and fishing gear.

Briggs is also accused of stealing a plow truck from the General Brown High School in Brownville.

Officials say Briggs broke into the school on Christmas and was staying inside after his car became stuck in a nearby snowbank. They say he may have spent the next two days eating food from a concession stand, cooking in the home economics room, and playing basketball in the gymnasium.

Briggs was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, one count each of third-degree burglary and third-degree attempted burglary, three counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and one count each of third-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglar’s tools.

He was arraigned in centralized arraignment court and released. He is scheduled to appear in town of Watertown Court on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic snow
Jefferson County hit hard by blizzard, St. Lawrence, Lewis counties follow - We’ve got the totals!
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
If you were a driver who became stranded on the side of the road in Jefferson County and now...
My car was stranded during the storm, where is it now?
Watertown Golf Club
Paperwork has been filed to stop the city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Club
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says they had to break out the snow sled to make...
Many rescued by sled as storm conditions made travel challenging

Latest News

Gouverneur community works together to dig out hydrants
Watertown DPW says it’s going to take a while to clean up after the blizzard
A high snow total in Henderson, though winds make cleanup manageable
State Route 3 is closed in Ellisburg due to ice