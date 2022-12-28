Man accused of living inside school for 2 days, then breaking into department store

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Authorities are calling it a “Blizzard Burglary Blitz Bust.”

Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy responded to an alarm at Runnings in Watertown’s Pioneer Plaza.

The deputy found a pickup truck with a plow parked near a damaged overhead door. Inside, he found the driver, who was later identified as Sean Briggs of Watertown.

The 35-year-old is alleged to have attempted to steal around $8,500 worth of firearms and hunting, trapping, camping, and fishing gear.

Briggs is also accused of stealing a plow truck from the General Brown High School in Brownville.

Officials say Briggs broke into the school on Christmas and was staying inside after his car became stuck in a nearby snowbank. They say he may have spent the next two days eating food from a concession stand, cooking in the home economics room, and playing basketball in the gymnasium.

Briggs was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, one count each of third-degree burglary and third-degree attempted burglary, three counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and one count each of third-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglar’s tools.

He was arraigned in centralized arraignment court and released. He is scheduled to appear in town of Watertown Court on Thursday.

