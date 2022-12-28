Man accused of living inside school ate burger, chicken tenders on Christmas

General Brown High School
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An alleged burglar who spent Christmas inside General Brown High School helped himself to a burger and chicken tenders from a concession stand.

That’s according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Knickerbocker Drive in Watertown was driving on Route 12E during the Christmas Day blizzard when his SUV wound up in a snowbank in the town of Brownville.

Officials allege Briggs then used a crowbar to break a window at the nearby high school, where he spent the next two days.

The break-in apparently triggered no alarms. Officials said county dispatchers were never notified.

Investigators said Briggs ate food from a concession stand, cooked in the home economics room, and played basketball in the gymnasium.

On Monday, the day after Christmas, officials said Briggs returned to his SUV and discovered it was gone.

Briggs called county dispatchers to say his vehicle was missing and was told that it had been towed and to contact the towing business, according to investigators.

Officials said Briggs never asked for help and returned to the school to stay for another day.

On Tuesday, he allegedly stole a pickup truck outfitted with a plow from the school.

Officials said he drove it to Runnings in Watertown’s Pioneer Plaza and backed it into the store’s overhead door to get inside.

Just after 6 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy responded to the store’s alarm and allegedly found Briggs trying to steal around $8,500 worth of items, including a rife as well as hunting, trapping, camping, and fishing gear.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, one count each of third-degree burglary and third-degree attempted burglary, three counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and one count each of third-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglar’s tools.

Briggs was arraigned and released. He is scheduled to appear in Watertown Town Court on Thursday.

