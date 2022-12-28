Marjorie E. Youngs, 92, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie E. Youngs, 92, Clayton, passed away peacefully Friday, December 23, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village. She was born in Watertown, NY, May 9, 1930, the daughter of Forest and Jennie E. Reddick Denesha. She was a 1948 graduate of Clayton Central School. On September 18, 1953, she married Wayne E. Youngs in the parsonage of Oswegatchie Baptist Church. He passed away in 2017. Margie was a member of the Clayton and Depauville United Methodist Churches.

Margie spent the last 15 years undergoing kidney dialysis at the Watertown Dialysis Center and the last 4 1/2 years as a resident of Samaritan Summit Village. The Staff at these facilities quickly became family and friends to Margie as they recognized her special personality. Her caring, compassion and concern for others characterized her life, from her working years at the Clipper Inn, taking care of her father in law, Wilbur Youngs, to raising her kids, and entertaining friends and relatives at our family camp, the 7 x 9 Hilton, in Barnes Corners. Her final years at Samaritan Summit Village were spent being more concerned about whether her family was ok rather than her own struggles… true to her nature.

She is survived by her six children, William W., Clayton, Robert F., Clayton, Ronald J. and wife Pamela, Cape Vincent, Patricia E. Kittle and husband George, Clayton, Scott W., Reno, NV, and Todd S. and wife Kristin, Clayton; 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, Marjorie is predeceased by her 2 daughters-in-law, JoEllen Youngs and Monica Youngs, 4 siblings, Glyndon F. “Soapy” Denesha, Grace D. Nims, Doris D. Cantwell, and Bertha L. Marsh.

Margie’s final wishes were that the services be simple. There will be no calling hours. A private service, co-burial of Wayne’s and Margie’s ashes, and a get together of family and friends will be scheduled in the spring at the family’s convenience.

Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. Online condolences to Marjorie’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Donations in her name may be made to the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department, Attn: Justin Taylor, 855 Graves Street, Clayton, NY, 13624 or the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation in Watertown. Online donations can be made at https://volunteertransportationcenter.org/foundation/, or checks can be mailed to 24685 State Route 37, Watertown NY 13601.

