Mary S. Dawley, 94, of Glenville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mary S. Dawley, age 94, of Glenville, NY, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany.

Mary was born on January 23, 1928 in Gouverneur to the late Douglas and Winifred (LaQuier) Smith. She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1946. Mary worked for the New York Phone Company for 15 years, then went to work as an Administrative Secretary for E.J. Noble Hospital, and consecutively with St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services until she retired in 1990. Mary enjoyed reading, cooking and baking, and spending time with her children and grandchildren whom she adored. She was a member of the Gouverneur United Methodist Church until she moved to Glenville in 2008.

Mary is predeceased by her parents and two brothers, James Smith and Richard Smith. She is survived by her two daughters, Kathryn Seward of Scotia, NY, and Diane Kingman (Mark Kingman) of Hernando, FL and grandchildren Tara Coleman (Jake), Michael Kingman (Laura), and Jillian Leganczuk (Jeremy), six great grandchildren; and two brothers, Donald Smith (Ruth) and Robert Smith and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life service for Mary in the spring at East Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home. Condolences and Memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com

