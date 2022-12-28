Morning Checkup: What to Know About the Emergency Department

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The better you prepare, the better your visit to the emergency room will be.

Jennifer Hodgson is assistant nurse manager at Samaritan Medical Center’s emergency department. She shared tips for making visits less stressful.

Watch the video above for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Here are a few of her tips:

- Consider going to your primary care provider or an urgent care for symptoms that are not life threatening.

- Life-threatening cases are treated first, so be prepared to wait.

- Adult patients are allowed one support person. Minors are allowed two.

- Know your medical history.

- Make sure your phone is charged or take a charger.

- Make sure children have quiet activities to help entertain them.

The emergency room is at 830 Washington Street in Watertown. Visit samaritanhealth.com/emergency-care for more information or call 315-785-4100.

