Police issue warning about Medicare phone scams
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police are warning people against scam phone calls about Medicare.
They say scammers are getting more sophisticated. They pretend to be from Medicare or a legitimate health care provider.
Police say if you hear any of these pitches, it’s a scam:
- Medicare is issuing new cards.
- Your Medicare coverage is about to be canceled.
- You can receive early access to special vaccines.
- You have an appointment for free genetic testing.
- You qualify for free medical supplies.
- You’re eligible for a refund.
- You’re preapproved for a cheaper or better plan.
Police say Medicare will never call directly unless you call them with a request, so any unsolicited calls are a scam.
