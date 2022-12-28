Police issue warning about Medicare phone scams

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police are warning people against scam phone calls about Medicare.

They say scammers are getting more sophisticated. They pretend to be from Medicare or a legitimate health care provider.

Police say if you hear any of these pitches, it’s a scam:

- Medicare is issuing new cards.

- Your Medicare coverage is about to be canceled.

- You can receive early access to special vaccines.

- You have an appointment for free genetic testing.

- You qualify for free medical supplies.

- You’re eligible for a refund.

- You’re preapproved for a cheaper or better plan.

Police say Medicare will never call directly unless you call them with a request, so any unsolicited calls are a scam.

