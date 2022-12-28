Some light snow on Wednesday

By John Kubis
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A weak area of low pressure will quickly move over the North Country late tonight. Expect some light snow along the St. Lawrence River after midnight. Lows will be in the 20′s.

Light snow is expected tomorrow morning. A few inches may accumulate along the St. Lawrence River. Highs will be in the 30′s.

Mostly cloudy skies and milder temperatures are in the forecast for Thursday.

Friday will be mild with some afternoon rain showers.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recapping the blizzard of '22
Recapping the blizzard of ‘22: It’s a lot of snow
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says they had to break out the snow sled to make...
Many rescued by sled as storm conditions made travel challenging
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Travel Advisory
Travel bans replaced by travel advisories
Wake Up Weather
Weather alerts still in effect across the north country

Latest News

7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Gouverneur community works together to dig out hydrants
Watertown DPW says it’s going to take a while to clean up after the blizzard
A high snow total in Henderson, though winds make cleanup manageable