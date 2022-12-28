Some light snow on Wednesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A weak area of low pressure will quickly move over the North Country late tonight. Expect some light snow along the St. Lawrence River after midnight. Lows will be in the 20′s.

Light snow is expected tomorrow morning. A few inches may accumulate along the St. Lawrence River. Highs will be in the 30′s.

Mostly cloudy skies and milder temperatures are in the forecast for Thursday.

Friday will be mild with some afternoon rain showers.

