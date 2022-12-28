Storm leaves waterfront homes encased in ice

Ice encases homes along Lake Ontario
Ice encases homes along Lake Ontario(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Blizzard of ‘22 didn’t just leave feet of snow. In communities along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, it left something else behind.

Some waterfront homes have turned into ice castles

The blizzard came ashore with 60-mile-per-hour winds and tall waves.

“Took a picture of my neighbor’s house over here to the left. He lives in Massachusetts and I sent him the picture and he says. ‘Wow, I guess it happened again,’” said Kate Fioretto.

Fioretto has been a year-round resident on Rays Bay Road near Henderson Harbor for 3 years. She says this is the first time she has seen her home encased in ice.

“It’s okay. I think I have to spend a few more years and get under my belt to become accustomed to it,” she said.

But it didn’t stop her from sharing the moment with others.

“‘Wow,’ was basically the return reply I got, and, ‘Are you warm enough,’” she said.

Fioretto’s neighbor ended up with something that looks like an ice cave.

“That’s a pergola. You can see where the ice as it formed coming in through the openings freezing and making like an ice cave,” she said.

The ice was created after waves crashed ashore during the blizzard and with extremely cold wind chills, the spray from the splash turned the water solid.

We saw other frozen wonders in Morristown, Pillar Point, and Wellesley Island.

“It’s beautiful being on the lake. It really is. There’s some things you have to just expect,” said Fioretto.

