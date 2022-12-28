Thomas C. Jewett, 79, of Watertown

Thomas C. Jewett, 79, Eimicke Place, formerly of Theresa died Monday December 26, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown after struggling with multiple sclerosis for over thirty-three years. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas C. Jewett, 79, Eimicke Place, formerly of Theresa died Monday December 26, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown after struggling with multiple sclerosis for over thirty-three years.

Born October 2, 1943 in Watertown, he was the son of Donald and Ida Sackett Jewett.

Following graduation at Indian River Central School, Philadelphia in 1963, he was employed at the St. Regis Paper until his enlistment in the United States Army in 1965. He served in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1967. He returned to the papermill, renamed Champion International for thirty-six years, retiring in 1990 due to multiple sclerosis.

He married Frances Hurteau on October 14, 1967 at St. Theresa of Avilia Catholic Church, Theresa, NY.

Mr. Jewett served at Town of Theresa Supervisor for nine years. Two of his accomplishments included enclosing the ice rink and warming room built for local families. This was later dedicated in his name in 1998. He was a lifetime charter member of the Indian River Knights of Columbus. Tom was also a member of the Robert Markwick American Legion, Philadelphia, where he ran BINGO for ten years at the legion and was awarded a lifetime membership. He enjoyed spending time with his family, keeping them in laughter with his jokes, and working on Team Tom fundraisers for multiple sclerosis with his family and friends, where they raised over 90,000 dollars.

The couple moved to Watertown in 1998. He became a member of Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church.

Survivors include his wife, Frances; a son and his wife, Timothy and Macy Hamilton Jewett; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Teresa and Jeffrey Intorcia, Tamara and Mark Catlin and Tara Cooper, two sisters, Diane Martin and her husband Bernard Martin, and Yvonne Thompson; two sisters-in-law, Marsha Jewett and Judy Jewett; eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A son, Thomas Jewett II, his parents, three brothers, Donald E., Dalon and Kilton, a sister, Linda Jewett, and a brother-in-law, Cecil Thompson all died before him.

Calling hours will be 4 pm to 7 pm Thursday at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home in Theresa. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 am Friday at Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Frank Natale officiating. Burial in the spring will be at St. Francis Xavier, Redwood.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Tom’s family would like to thank all of the healthcare providers that gave him his best life. Especially Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn and staff in Adams along with the staff of Samaritan Medical Center who provided care during his inpatient stays. Also, a great thanks to Monika Docteur and Katrina Hugo for their personal care.

