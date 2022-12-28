Timeless Frames seeks $400K loan

Timeless Frames
Timeless Frames(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Timeless Frames is asking for a $400,000 loan from the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to create a more hybrid model where it manufactures products but imports things too.

Timeless Frames makes framed art, mirrors and picture frames.

With 28 employees now the company wants to add 7.

Back in 2019 at Christmas time, the company laid off 40 employees after a major client, A.C. Moore, began to close its stores.

“We’ve really been able to really begin a rebuilding process that is really going to lead us to incredible growth and we’re really excited about it,” said CEO Lisa Weber.

The loan committee recommended a $250,000 loan and a balance of $125,000 from North Country Alliance. The full board meets next Thursday.

