Wrestling coach played key role in nativity scene

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - There’s a local wrestling coach who played the role of a lifetime at an early age.

One of my favorite books to open up each year is entitled “Christmas in America.” It was published in the middle ‘80s and features pictures from around the country showing how folks celebrate the season.

On page 80 of the book is a picture of a living nativity scene from the United Methodist Church in Spragueville.

The 5-year-old child playing the baby Jesus was none other than General Brown wrestling coach Michael Hartle.

Hartle doesn’t remember much from his starring role that night.

I then asked him if he was born to play that part, but he didn’t take the bait.

Michael Hartle: a man of many talents, including child actor.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.