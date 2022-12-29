Barn fire rages at Amish farm

TOWN OF DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters are battling a barn fire on an Amish farm in St. Lawrence County.

According to dispatchers, volunteers were called to the farm on Risley Road in the town of DeKalb at around 4:20 Thursday afternoon.

At least 8 fire departments are on the scene.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

7 News has a crew on the scene. We’ll update this story when we get more information.

