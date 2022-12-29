Brenda A. Lashua, 48, of Cranberry Lake

CRANBERRY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Brenda A. Lashua, age 48, of Cranberry Lake, NY passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at her home.

Services will be private in the spring. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Brenda was born on August 22, 1974 in Star Lake, NY to the late Harl C. and Dorothy M. (Brown) Lashua. She graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School in 1992. Brenda enjoyed playing video games and the company of her friend, Julie Assainte. Her dogs were her pride and joy.

Brenda is survived by two brothers, Curt Lashua and Roger Lashua; a several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

