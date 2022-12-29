Debra K. VanZile, of Glenfield

Gerald D. “Jerry” Van Zile (Funeral Home)

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Debra K. VanZile, of Erie Canal Road, took her own life on the evening of Friday December 9.

She is survived by her daughter Kate VanZile-Hunt and her husband, Adam Hunt, and their two sons, Aaron and Connor Hunt; As well as her four brothers and a sister.

Debra was born on June 24, 1957 in Cortland, NY, a daughter of Richard and Marion VanGorder. Deb assisted her late husband Jerry with running a number of businesses throughout the years and was the “brains” of the operations. Deb also hand built several houses that the family lived in while in the Cortland area, as well as the cabin and one of the houses in Glenfield.

Aside from being a proficient carpenter Deb enjoyed numerous crafts – sign making, quilting, and sewing - creating much of the décor adorning Manestay Stables where Jerry and Deb retired to 20 years ago.

Debra suffered from mental illness since her childhood, which was later accentuated by a traumatic brain injury incurred doing one of her favorite hobbies – horseback riding. Prior to the accident she had many very good days, but also experienced a number of dark days. After the accident those days became far darker, but Jerry was able to pull her through them.

After the sudden passing of her beloved husband Jerry, who cared for her since her accident, Deb was doing all the right things – getting utilities transferred into her name, getting the bills paid, and driving herself to doctors’ appointments. Everyone who was accustomed to interacting with her observed that she was doing better than they had seen previously.

Deb left the following note that evening: “I know I’m strong enough to do this alone – BUT I don’t want to!!! For 45 years we did everything together – (Not always in agreement, but together)!! I don’t want to live w/o Joy. My Joy is gone! Why live day to day Empty!!! I’ll never find a love like Jerry”

Deb was cremated per her wishes. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

