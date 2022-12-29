Early morning fire damages Watertown home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city fire crews battled a house fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters saw heavy fire showing on the first and second floors when they responded to 524 Frontenac Street in Watertown around 1 a.m.

The fire was put out before the building was completely destroyed, but the building did sustain heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

The occupants got out safely.

The cause is under investigation.

