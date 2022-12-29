Fitness with Jamie: Setting goals for the new year

Fitness with Jamie: Setting goals for the new year
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As we get ready to usher in a new year, fitness expert Jamie Kalk has some advice.

She said we should set fitness goals that are achievable and partner up with people who will hold us accountable.

In the meantime, she shows us core exercises to help us get in shape for the next round of snow removal.

Have questions? Email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanette Convertini
Former bartender accused of stealing from employer
General Brown High School
Man accused of living inside school ate burger, chicken tenders on Christmas
If you were a driver who became stranded on the side of the road in Jefferson County and now...
My car was stranded during the storm, where is it now?
Generic snow
Jefferson County hit hard by blizzard, St. Lawrence, Lewis counties follow - We’ve got the totals!
Jefferson County Sheriff
Man accused of living inside school for 2 days, then breaking into department store

Latest News

Fitness with Jamie: Setting goals for the new year
Samaritan Medical Center emergency room
Morning Checkup: What to Know About the Emergency Department
Morning Checkup: What to Know About the Emergency Department
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: Baby movements, female empathy & group meditation