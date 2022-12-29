Generations of skaters enjoy Lowville rink

On the ice in Lowville
By Zach Grady
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A staple of holiday breaks is open for the season in Lowville.

For three generations, Janet Lee has been as much a staple of the Lowville skating rink as the ice itself.

“I have kids bringing their kids here,” she said, “and kids that I had bringing their grandkids here.”

Lee runs Lowville’s skating program, helping to babysit children of all ages while they are on break from their books during the holidays.

“The kids that have nothing to do on the weekdays, no babysitters, they all come here and skate,” she said.

The Lowville ice skating program opened for the season over the holiday weekend. Although a blizzard may have stopped skaters for a couple of days, the ice was open again Wednesday night.

“I’ve been skating since I was 5,” Eden Rhubart said, “but I took breaks so I’m not really the best at it anymore.”

“I’m going to try and come here a lot because I don’t know how to skate,” said Bella Hoch.

“I help with Learn to Skate, and like figure skating,” Kelsey Robbins said. “I’m one of the coaches.”

Now that the roads are clear, and the rink is ready, another generation of Lowville skaters can twist and twirl, hoping not to tumble and fall.

“My mom used to bring me here so to bring my kids is kind of fun,” Hallie Pfendler said.

“I like really just skating around in the big areas where you can just skate,” said Jenna Pfendler.

Lee says even though the rink doesn’t open until noon, there is always a line of kids already waiting for her to open by the time she gets in each morning.

“There’s just nothing else for the kids to do in Lowville but come skating,” she said.

The rink’s hours vary from day to day and can be found on the Ice skating at the Lewis County Fairgrounds Facebook page.

