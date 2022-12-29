Highlights & scores: Holiday action on the hardwood & the ice

(WWNY) - There was holiday high school basketball action at Jefferson Community College Wednesday,

One of the games featured a matchup of state Class D champions as last year’s winner Copenhagen took on former champion Heuvelton.

Copenhagen makes a run to knot the game up. Alyssa Fitzpatrick stops and pops for 2.

Aubrey Smykla from beyond the arc — all net.

It’s Smykla again. The move in the paint for the bucket.

Lakan Martin gets Heuvelton back on the scoreboard with the bank for 2.

Third quarter: Fitzpatrick nails the short jumper for the Golden Knights.

Raya McGaw in the paint with the baby hook finds the mark.

It’s McGaw again.

Final score: Heuvelton 55, Copenhagen 43.

LaFargeville took on Thousand Islands.

Laina Hutchins scores for the Lady Red Knights.

Margie Barton nails the trey to expand LaFargeville’s lead.

Melanie Wiley takes it to the hoop for Thousand Islands.

Delaney Wiley from the land of 3s: bingo.

Margie Barton finds room down low for 2.

Chloe Gafford with the bucket.

Final score: LaFargeville 51, Thousand Islands 28.

Harrisville faced Chateaugay in the Charlie Bridge Tournament.

Tanner Sullivan stops and pops for 2.

Joe Shepard, just inside the ark, nails the jumper.

Sullivan led the Pirates with 23 points.

Final score: Harrisville 57, Chateaugay 47.

Sackets Harbor met Belleville Henderson in the second game.

Austin Griner with the basket for the Patriots.

Jake Peters dishes to Ethan Tracy for 2.

Jacob Fargo with the 3-ball for Belleville Henderson.

Marcus Castine with the trey.

Final: Sackets Harbor 64, Belleville Henderson 24.

Canton hosted Potsdam in boys’ hockey.

Potsdam’s Ryan Rutley races in and lights the lamp, tying the game at 1-1.

Tyler Berkman from behind the net, feeds John Duffy. Potsdam takes the lead 2-1.

The Sandstoners’ Cooper Grant intercepts a clearing pass and beats the goalie glove-side, upping the lead to 3-1.

Off the rebound, Grant scores again. It’s 4-1 Sandstoners.

Just over the blue line, Josh Aldous with the rising wrister, tallies Canton’s second goal.

Josh Ayrassian with a centering pass to Jack Brandy who puts the biscuit in the basket. It’s 4-3 Potsdam.

Berkman snipes a shot on goal, follows his own rebound and net what proves to be game winner. John Duffy had the hat trick for Potsdam in a 7-4 win over Canton.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Harrisville 57, Chateaugay 47

Sackets Harbor 64, Belleville Henderson 24

Canton 55, Gouverneur 49

Madrid-Waddington 59, Parishville-Hopkinton 27

South Jefferson 56, Malone 51

Hermon-DeKalb 57, St. Regis Falls 32

Saranac Lake 59, Tupper Lake 42

Watertown 55, East Syracuse-Minoa 47

Girls’ high school basketball

Heuvelton 55, Copenhagen 43

LaFargeville 51, Thousand Islands 28

St. Lawrence Central 41, Harrisville 35

Malone 46, Plattsburgh 35

OFA 50, Belleville Henderson 20

Potsdam 48, Brushton-Moira 42

Gouverneur 50, Edwards-Knox 30

Wells 28, Tupper Lake 24

Boys’ high school hockey

OFA 5, Islanders 1

St. Lawrence Central 10, Plattsburgh 3

Potsdam 7, Canton 4

Niskayuna 5, Tupper Lake 1

Girls’ high school hockey

Canton 7, Saranac-Lake Placid 0

Potsdam 4, Beekmantown 2

Men’s college hockey

Clarkson 6, UMass 3

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.