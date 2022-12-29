John F. Bartlett, 86, of Norwood

John F. Bartlett, 86 passed away December 22, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief stay. (Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Services for John F. Bartlett, 86, a resident of Norwood, will be held at a later date to be announced in the springtime. John passed away December 22, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief stay. He is survived by his three children, Karen Gonyea, Cape Cod, MA; Sandy and Bob Scanlon, Indian Lake; Jackie and Ed Fink, Endicott, NY; his beloved three grandchildren, Jessica and Ray Seymour; Sarah and Dan Adams; Elizabeth and Mark Phillips; several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. John was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife Betty and two brothers, Vernon “Tunk” Bartlett and Charles Bartlett.

Born in Potsdam, NY to the late Charles and Margaret Robertson Bartlett, John graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School. He worked for Barrett Paving Materials for as a crane operator, retiring after 47 years of service. He married Betty Jay on June 27, 1975. Aviation was of interest to John, he enjoyed building and flying model airplanes as well as obtaining his pilot’s license and flying airplanes. He also enjoyed woodworking, downhill skiing, his dog Cody and the time he spent with the guys at coffee club. Memorial donations in John’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of John F. Bartlett.

