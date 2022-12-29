Melba “Ruth” Hawksley, 97, formerly of Eagle Bay, and Fulton, passed away Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, Lowville. (Funeral Home)

EAGLE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Melba “Ruth” Hawksley, 97, formerly of Eagle Bay, and Fulton, passed away Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, Lowville.

She is survived by four children and their spouses, Carol and Don Faso of Rochester; Frederick Hawksley of FL; Richard and Joan Hawksley of Kent, OH; and Todd and Kelley Hawksley of Lowville; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by two children, Susan and Mark Hawksley; four brothers, Donald, Stuart, Eugene, and James Fletcher.

Ruth was born on November 18, 1925 in Whitesboro, NY, a daughter of the late Fred and Sue Newman Fletcher and graduated from Whitesboro High School. She married Clarence Albert Hawksley of Utica. The couple lived in Whitesboro, NY, before later moving to Fulton, NY, where Ruth worked at Fulton Savings Bank. Together with her husband, she enjoyed spending summers at her camp at Eagle Bay, NY, later moving to her camp after her husband passed away on July 30, 1995.

Ruth was a member of Fulton Presbyterian Church. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Eastern Star, and Eagle Bay Fireman’s Auxiliary. Ruth enjoyed knitting, baking, walking her dogs and most of all spending time with her family.

In keeping with Ruth’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Crown Hill Memorial Park, Clinton, NY. Contributions may be made in memory of Melba “Ruth” Hawksley to Eagle Bay Fire Department, 5516 NY-28, Eagle Bay, NY 13331.

Ruth’s family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the 4th floor of Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, for their loving care and kindness shown to Ruth during her stay at the nursing home. Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.