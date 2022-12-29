Sean Patrick Lyng, 45, passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sean Patrick Lyng, 45, passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Sean was born on December 14th, 1977, at Mercy Hospital in Watertown NY, son of Patrick and Judy Lyng. Sean graduated from General Brown High School in 1996. In 1999, he received his associate degree in Culinary Arts from Jefferson Community College. After graduation, he began working at Barkeaters Café in the Salmon Run Mall. Sean was hired at JT construction in 2001. In 2006, his father Patrick Lyng wanted Sean to be his main employee, which eventually led him to take over the family construction business that he renamed SPL construction.

“Your legacy is every life you touched.”

Sean, also known as RED DOG, was the life of the party. Sean always had a way of walking into a room and making his presence known, while doing everything he could to make someone smile. As many people have said, Sean had a free spirit and always stayed true to himself. Whether it was right, wrong, or indifferent, Sean did things his way and you couldn’t convince him otherwise. He had a passion for football, and there was never a Sunday when Red Dog wasn’t sporting his Buffalo Bills Jersey. Sean’s hobbies included: hunting, fishing, golfing, going to casinos, and attending concerts, especially the Tragically Hip. Sean’s fondest memories were in Florida with his extended family, in Vegas, at Turning Stone, and of course, at the Good ole Lyng Manor, where many friends gathered for Texas Hold’em tournaments. Sean was also a “very” loyal member of the Watertown Elks club.

Although Sean loved many things, he cared most about his family. Sean wasn’t only a member of the Lyng family, he was also a special part of the Connolly and Marra families. He never missed any special event with his loved ones. Sean’s father Pat and brother Ryan were his best friends, yet nothing compared to the bond he had with nephew/Godson Evan John Patrick Lyng. Evan was Sean’s “little buddy.” Whatever Evan wanted to play, Uncle Sean always said yes. The two of them were inseparable: playing pool, basketball, golf, and foosball. It was always Uncle Sean and Evan against the world. To Evan, Uncle Sean was famous, he was the “best builder,” and there was nobody else that could do a better jack knife off the diving board. Sean truly had one of the biggest hearts in the world and would have given the shirt off his back to anyone in need. The mark he left on this world will never be forgotten.

Sean is predeceased by his mother Judy A Lyng. Surviving are Sean’s father, Patrick M Lyng, brother Ryan Lyng, sister-in-law Chelsey Lyng, nephew Evan Lyng, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Calling hours will be held at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm. The funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, January 4th at 11:00 am. Burial will follow the service at Glenwood Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Watertown Elks Club to celebrate Sean’s life following the services on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Friends of General Brown Football, 17643 Cemetery Road, Dexter, NY 13634

