Starbucks altering rewards program

It's going to take more effort to get a free beverage at Starbucks.
It's going to take more effort to get a free beverage at Starbucks.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) - Starbucks is changing its rewards program.

Starting Feb. 13, members will need to spend more to get free drinks and food.

Right now, members earn a free cup of coffee or tea, baked good or packaged snack when they have 50 stars, or points.

Soon, it will cost them 100 stars.

A free latte, frappuccino or hot breakfast item will cost 200 stars instead of 150, and salads, lunch sandwiches or protein boxes are going from 200 stars to 300.

Members earn one star for every dollar they spend using a credit card. They earn two stars if they use a Starbucks card.

