State’s gas tax holiday expires soon, prices at pump going up

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can expect the price at the pump to go up in the new year. That’s because the state’s gas tax holiday that’s been saving drivers about 16 cents per gallon since June is set to expire.

Governor Kathy Hochul says the revenue generated by gas taxes is needed to keep things running smoothly.

“At this point, we are saying those are revenues that we need to maintain our roads to make sure we don’t have potholes in the wintertime. It needs to go back. It’s dedicated towards transportation,” she said.

Without the tax break, gas prices are expected to jump 16 cents per gallon.

Some say that increase will make a massive difference.

“It will affect everything up from just being able to do the daily things. You know, groceries. I mean, gas is everything,” said Arnaud Poda, driver.

Folks with lower incomes say the price jump is extra concerning especially since they had to deal with high costs throughout the summer.

“I struggle every day getting gas. I can’t even afford to fill up my car. I’m worried about what it will do for other people,” said Zachary Waring, driver.

We spoke with about half a dozen people; they all say state lawmakers should at the very least consider extending the tax break.

“I think everybody needs a break. Everything has gone up in prices. It’s really expensive to get to work and places people need to go,” said Misty Rebb, driver.

The gas tax holiday is set to expire on January 1. Governor Hochul has not expressed any plans to extend it.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.