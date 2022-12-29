Sunshine for the morning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You’re not going to need so many layers of clothing over the next several days.

It will be partly sunny for most of the day with clouds building in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

It stays cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

It will be cloudy with a 50% chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

With warm temperatures and rain, there could be some minor flooding as the snow melts.

Rain is likely through the New Year’s weekend. It will be in the low 50s on Saturday and the low to mid-40s on Sunday.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

It will be breezy with rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

